Stipend Price Reaches $0.0790 (SPD)

Stipend (CURRENCY:SPD) traded 28.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Stipend has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Stipend coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0790 or 0.00000233 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Stipend has a total market cap of $994,392.63 and $1,332.00 worth of Stipend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,934.44 or 1.00215738 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.99 or 0.00038351 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.65 or 0.01434215 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $137.86 or 0.00407118 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00007811 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.28 or 0.00393615 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002836 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00005942 BTC.

HNC COIN (HNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00010802 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Stipend Profile

Stipend is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 10th, 2018. Stipend’s total supply is 12,580,582 coins. Stipend’s official Twitter account is @StipendOff and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Stipend is stipend.me . The Reddit community for Stipend is /r/stipend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Stipend is a freelancing platform that will be supported by the Stipend token (SPD), a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the C11 algorithm. The platform will feature, low fees, instant payments and a reward mechanism for the users engagement. The Stipend token will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Stipend

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stipend directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Stipend should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Stipend using one of the exchanges listed above.

