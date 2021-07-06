Stock Traders Buy High Volume of SMART Global Call Options (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 3,013 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 697% compared to the average daily volume of 378 call options.

In other news, COO Jack A. Pacheco sold 7,500 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $338,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,124.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 2,000,000 shares of SMART Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total value of $101,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,015,373 shares of company stock valued at $101,689,172 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SGH. FMR LLC bought a new position in SMART Global in the first quarter worth about $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in SMART Global by 3.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in SMART Global by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,181,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,081,000 after purchasing an additional 101,662 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in SMART Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $828,000.

SGH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays started coverage on SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SMART Global from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut SMART Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded SMART Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.08.

Shares of SMART Global stock traded down $0.55 on Tuesday, hitting $47.55. The stock had a trading volume of 755,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 74.30 and a beta of 0.94. SMART Global has a 52-week low of $23.54 and a 52-week high of $57.69.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.57 million. SMART Global had a return on equity of 20.50% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SMART Global will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

