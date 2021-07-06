Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC Takes Position in CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV)

Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,159 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of CB Financial Services by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,644 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $93,000. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $239,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 44.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in CB Financial Services during the first quarter valued at about $316,000. Institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CB Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

NASDAQ CBFV opened at $22.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.98. CB Financial Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.05. CB Financial Services had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 15.06%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. CB Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.90%.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

