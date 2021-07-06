Strong Market Capitalization Achieves $37.47 Million (STRONG)

Strong (CURRENCY:STRONG) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. Strong has a market cap of $37.47 million and $3.53 million worth of Strong was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Strong coin can currently be bought for approximately $270.98 or 0.00786949 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Strong has traded 45.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Strong alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002905 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001939 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.68 or 0.00045546 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.74 or 0.00135731 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00166500 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $34,398.03 or 0.99893180 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $323.50 or 0.00939454 BTC.

Strong Profile

Strong’s launch date was August 10th, 2020. Strong’s total supply is 523,990 coins and its circulating supply is 138,269 coins. Strong’s official website is strongblock.io . Strong’s official Twitter account is @Strongblock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Strong is medium.com/@strongblockio

According to CryptoCompare, “StrongBlock is a blockchain-agnostic protocol to reward nodes for supporting the infrastructure of their blockchain. StrongBlock has made it possible for anyone to create a node in seconds — or add their own node — and receive STRONG token rewards every day. More nodes equals more resilience. “

Strong Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Strong directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Strong should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Strong using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Strong Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Strong and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.