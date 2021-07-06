Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $43.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc., an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger, air cargo, and charter air transportation services in the United States, Latin America and internationally. Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on SNCY. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Sun Country Airlines from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set an outperform rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sun Country Airlines in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.60.

Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $37.07 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Sun Country Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $31.02 and a fifty-two week high of $44.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $38.37.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $127.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $114.99 million. Equities analysts predict that Sun Country Airlines will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Sun Country Airlines news, Director Sca Horus Holdings, Llc sold 7,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.12, for a total value of $240,120,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNCY. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Finally, Rokos Capital Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $347,000. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Sun Country Airlines Company Profile

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

