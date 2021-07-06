Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading 0.4% Higher

Shares of Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 118.50 ($1.55) and last traded at GBX 118.50 ($1.55). 2,113,002 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 2,003,597 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 118 ($1.54).

The company has a market capitalization of £960.70 million and a P/E ratio of 9.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 115.71. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a GBX 1.47 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.48%.

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

