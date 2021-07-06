Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Shares Sold by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. cut its holdings in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 99.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,645 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,495,224 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Synaptics in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Synaptics by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,476 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Synaptics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,042,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Synaptics by 62.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 123,615 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,916,000 after purchasing an additional 47,303 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its position in Synaptics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,314 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Shares of SYNA stock opened at $156.61 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $136.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.22. Synaptics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $156.78.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $325.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.06 million. Synaptics had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 22.75%. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.13, for a total value of $136,636.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,581 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total transaction of $214,478.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,634,552.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Synaptics from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Summit Insights lowered Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Synaptics from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Synaptics from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on Synaptics from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.23.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers ClearPad, which enables users to interact directly with the display on mobile smartphones, tablets, and automobiles; ClearView products that provide advanced image processing and low power technology for displays on electronic devices, including smartphones and tablets; TouchView products, which integrate touch and display technologies to deliver performance and simplified design; and Natural ID, a fingerprint ID product that is used in automobiles, notebook personal computers (PCs), PC peripherals, and other applications.

