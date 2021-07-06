T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Position Increased by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) by 78.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 458 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,158,875 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $5,031,505,000 after buying an additional 463,813 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,012,719,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,059,885 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,257,145,000 after purchasing an additional 173,374 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 8,705,481 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,173,934,000 after purchasing an additional 635,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.1% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 8,442,204 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,056,898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,364 shares in the last quarter. 38.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TMUS. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $165.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.21.

In related news, EVP David A. Miller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.87, for a total value of $1,308,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 195,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,535,616.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kelvin R. Westbrook sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $1,021,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,075,356.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,047 shares of company stock worth $19,429,106. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $146.29 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.43 and a 12 month high of $148.70.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $19.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.99 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 7.19%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 77.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 102.1 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS).

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.