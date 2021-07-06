Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $135.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturer Co is the world’s largest dedicated integrated circuit foundry. As a foundry, the Company manufactures ICs for its customers based on their proprietary IC designs using its advanced production processes. TSMC’s goal is to establish itself as one of the world’s leading semiconductor companies by building upon the strengths that have made it the leading IC foundry in the world. “

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a negative rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Atlantic Securities began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They set a neutral rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $129.00.

Shares of TSM stock opened at $118.91 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $60.56 and a 52-week high of $142.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $616.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.94, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.28.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 29.55% and a net margin of 38.86%. The business had revenue of $12.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.83 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.3917 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.18%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,975 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 3.9% in the first quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.8% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 5,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 51.9% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 12.5% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 17.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.