Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Short Interest Update

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,580,000 shares, a decrease of 18.1% from the May 31st total of 22,690,000 shares. Approximately 19.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,890,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 9.8 days.

Shares of NYSE SKT opened at $19.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.99. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95, a PEG ratio of 12.78 and a beta of 2.05. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers has a 1 year low of $5.46 and a 1 year high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.19.

Get Tanger Factory Outlet Centers alerts:

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.32). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.59%. Analysts predict that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a $0.177 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.94%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SKT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.50 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers in a report on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKT. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,878 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 1,870.4% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 6,060 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

About Tanger Factory Outlet Centers

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading operator of open-air upscale outlet shopping centers that owns, or has an ownership interest in, a portfolio of 38 centers. Tanger's operating properties are located in 20 states and in Canada, totaling approximately 14.1 million square feet, leased to over 2,700 stores operated by more than 500 different brand name companies.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger Factory Outlet Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.