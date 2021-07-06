TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

TASK stock opened at $32.39 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a 52-week low of $27.06 and a 52-week high of $35.63.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

