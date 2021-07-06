Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) Shares Purchased by Lazard Asset Management LLC

Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tata Motors Limited (NYSE:TTM) by 99.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 766,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 382,428 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tata Motors were worth $15,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 24,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Tata Motors by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 728,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,179,000 after purchasing an additional 69,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Tata Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on TTM shares. Nomura Instinet raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Nomura raised Tata Motors from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Tata Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

NYSE TTM opened at $23.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.99. Tata Motors Limited has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $24.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.41 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Tata Motors (NYSE:TTM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter. Tata Motors had a positive return on equity of 0.59% and a negative net margin of 5.33%. Sell-side analysts predict that Tata Motors Limited will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tata Motors Company Profile

Tata Motors Limited designs, develops, manufactures, and sells a range of automotive vehicles. It offers passenger cars; sports utility vehicles; small commercial vehicles and pickup trucks; buses; and intermediate, light, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles, including trucks, tractors, tippers, multi-axle vehicles, pickups, dump trucks, tractor-trailers, mixers, and cargo vehicles, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

