TD Asset Management Inc. Acquires 116,492 Shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) by 14.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 931,069 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.72% of Celestica worth $7,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 1st quarter worth about $91,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Celestica by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 15,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Celestica during the first quarter worth about $126,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Celestica by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 18,207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.71.

Shares of NYSE CLS opened at $8.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.29. Celestica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.77 and a fifty-two week high of $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Celestica had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc provides hardware platform and supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, engineering, supply chain management, new product introduction, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

