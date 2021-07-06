TD Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,969 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $8,361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 83.8% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Dover from $159.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Dover from $138.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Dover from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Dover from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.18.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $151.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $94.20 and a 52-week high of $155.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.37.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.73 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 26.74% and a net margin of 10.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 6.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a $0.495 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 34.92%.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

