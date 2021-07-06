TD Asset Management Inc. Buys 37,000 Shares of Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) by 14.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 297,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,000 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reynolds Consumer Products were worth $8,845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $59,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 22.7% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $78,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 167.5% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products in the first quarter valued at $119,000. 27.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

In other news, insider Stephen C. Estes purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.26 per share, for a total transaction of $46,890.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 3,701 shares in the company, valued at $115,693.26. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on REYN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.40. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.27 and a 1 year high of $35.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The business had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Recommended Story: Consumer behavior in bull markets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.