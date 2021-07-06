TD Asset Management Inc. Grows Stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM)

TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) by 40.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,562,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 448,836 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fortuna Silver Mines were worth $10,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 509,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after acquiring an additional 17,450 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Fortuna Silver Mines by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 217,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 23,400 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in the first quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 37,375 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Fortuna Silver Mines by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,496 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.49% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at $5.48 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.21. Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.73 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Fortuna Silver Mines (NYSE:FSM) (TSE:FVI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $117.80 million for the quarter. Fortuna Silver Mines had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 8.55%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FSM shares. TheStreet raised shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from $9.00 to $8.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. National Bank Financial reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.25 price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines in a research report on Monday. Finally, CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.53.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of precious and base metal deposits in Latin America. Its principal properties include the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine situated in southern Mexico; and the Lindero gold project located in Argentina.

