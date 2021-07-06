TD Asset Management Inc. Has $8.97 Million Stock Holdings in ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC)

TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAC) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 198,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,795 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ViacomCBS were worth $8,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VIAC. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 788,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,371,000 after acquiring an additional 219,733 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $289,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of ViacomCBS by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 972,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,243,000 after acquiring an additional 36,015 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in ViacomCBS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIAC opened at $44.16 on Tuesday. ViacomCBS Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.67 and a twelve month high of $101.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $28.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.75, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.53.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.30. ViacomCBS had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.88%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ViacomCBS Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.86%.

VIAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Gabelli upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of ViacomCBS from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

ViacomCBS Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Entertainment, Cable Networks, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Entertainment segment distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24/7 cable program service that provides college sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

