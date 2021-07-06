TD Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV)

TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,741,000. TD Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of ModivCare as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in ModivCare by 2.3% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $1,656,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $1,015,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $243,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in ModivCare in the first quarter worth about $324,000.

A number of brokerages have commented on MODV. Barrington Research boosted their target price on shares of ModivCare from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of ModivCare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

MODV opened at $172.98 on Tuesday. ModivCare Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.07 and a 52-week high of $184.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $154.16.

ModivCare (NASDAQ:MODV) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $453.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.06 million. ModivCare had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 2.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ModivCare Inc. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ModivCare Inc, a technology-enabled healthcare services company, provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and patients. It offers non-emergency medical transportation services for Medicaid or Medicare eligible members, whose limited mobility or financial resources hinder their ability to access necessary healthcare and social services.

