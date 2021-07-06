TD Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 131.2% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total value of $1,066,364.95. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,785,534.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas H. Harvey sold 40,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $1,502,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 175,579 shares of company stock valued at $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.50 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.93.

NASDAQ FITB opened at $38.44 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.61. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $17.28 and a one year high of $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.04 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

