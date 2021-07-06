Telecom Plus PLC (TEP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30 on July 30th

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,158.53 ($15.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.89. The company has a market cap of £917.35 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. Telecom Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 1,112 ($14.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,514 ($19.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43.

About Telecom Plus

Telecom Plus PLC provides a range of utility services in the United Kingdom. It operates in two segments, Customer Acquisition and Customer Management. The Customer Acquisition segment sells a range of equipment, including mobile phone handsets and wireless Internet routers to customers. The Customer Management segment supplies fixed telephony, mobile telephony, gas, electricity, Internet, home insurance, and boiler installation services to residential and small business customers.

