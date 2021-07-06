Telecom Plus PLC (TEP) to Issue Dividend of GBX 30 on July 30th

Telecom Plus PLC (LON:TEP) announced a dividend on Friday, June 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 30 ($0.39) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from Telecom Plus’s previous dividend of $27.00. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON:TEP opened at GBX 1,158.53 ($15.14) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,221.89. The company has a market cap of £917.35 million and a P/E ratio of 28.02. Telecom Plus has a 52 week low of GBX 1,112 ($14.53) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,514 ($19.78). The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.43.
About Telecom Plus
Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory
Receive News & Ratings for Telecom Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telecom Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.