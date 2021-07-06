Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) Short Interest Update

Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 547,300 shares, a growth of 19.3% from the May 31st total of 458,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several analysts have commented on TX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Ternium in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Ternium during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Ternium in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TX opened at $39.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.43. Ternium has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.58. Ternium had a return on equity of 14.07% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium will post 12.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Ternium’s dividend payout ratio is 69.54%.

Ternium Company Profile

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron products; and sells energy.

