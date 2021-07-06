Teton Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI)

Teton Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Universal Technical Institute, Inc. (NYSE:UTI) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Universal Technical Institute were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 222.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,889 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 119.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 50.0% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 11.7% in the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Universal Technical Institute by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.61% of the company’s stock.

UTI stock opened at $6.27 on Tuesday. Universal Technical Institute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $8.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.92.

Universal Technical Institute (NYSE:UTI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). Universal Technical Institute had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a negative return on equity of 6.10%. The company had revenue of $77.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.85 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Universal Technical Institute, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Universal Technical Institute in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

About Universal Technical Institute

Universal Technical Institute, Inc provides postsecondary education for students seeking careers as professional automotive, diesel, collision repair, motorcycle, and marine technicians in the United States. It offers certificate, diploma, or degree programs; and specialized technical education programs under various brands, such as Universal Technical Institute, Motorcycle Mechanics Institute and Marine Mechanics Institute, and NASCAR Technical Institute.

