Teton Advisors Inc. Cuts Position in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Teton Advisors Inc. cut its stake in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) by 48.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 40,750 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $1,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in NetScout Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 43,416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Fort L.P. purchased a new position in NetScout Systems in the first quarter worth $292,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in NetScout Systems by 14.5% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,119 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $295,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NetScout Systems during the first quarter valued at about $1,038,000. Institutional investors own 93.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.35, for a total transaction of $197,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 32,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $843,885.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.68, for a total transaction of $80,040.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,444,314.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NetScout Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ NTCT opened at $28.81 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.76 and a 12-month high of $31.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.80.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $213.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $213.97 million. NetScout Systems had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

