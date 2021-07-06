Teton Advisors Inc. Has $1.48 Million Stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Teton Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.62% of Bassett Furniture Industries worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $5,521,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $920,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bassett Furniture Industries by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 158,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after purchasing an additional 46,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $1,387,000. 54.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSET stock opened at $26.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $258.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.89. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $6.63 and a twelve month high of $37.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.29.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.25. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP David C. Baker sold 2,750 shares of Bassett Furniture Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.72, for a total transaction of $70,730.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bassett Furniture Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Wholesale, Retail Â-company-owned Stores, and Logistical Services. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

