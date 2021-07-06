Teton Advisors Inc. Sells 300 Shares of IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA)

Teton Advisors Inc. trimmed its stake in IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IAA. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in IAA by 134.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 100,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after acquiring an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in IAA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,707,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,953,000 after acquiring an additional 4,569 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in IAA by 986.6% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 397,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 361,247 shares during the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in IAA during the first quarter valued at approximately $193,000. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC grew its position in IAA by 19.1% during the first quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 4,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the last quarter.

Get IAA alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th.

NYSE:IAA opened at $56.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.13 and a beta of 1.72. IAA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.76 and a fifty-two week high of $66.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $56.83.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $423.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.61 million. IAA had a return on equity of 669.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that IAA, Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About IAA

IAA, Inc provides auction solutions for total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles. The company's platform facilitates the marketing and sale of total loss, damaged, and low-value vehicles for a spectrum of sellers. Its solutions provide buyers with the vehicles need to, among other things, fulfill vehicle rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory, or scrap demand.

See Also: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA).

Receive News & Ratings for IAA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IAA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.