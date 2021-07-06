Teton Advisors Inc. Trims Stake in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

Teton Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 525,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of Trinity Place worth $1,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE grew its position in Trinity Place by 0.9% in the first quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,360,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,816,000 after acquiring an additional 12,545 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its position in Trinity Place by 6.7% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 222,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Trinity Place by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $444,000 after acquiring an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Trinity Place by 92.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 47,200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN TPHS opened at $2.12 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.53. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.18 and a 12-month high of $3.04.

Trinity Place Holdings Inc operates as a real estate holding, investment, development, and asset management company in the United States. The company's principal asset is located at 77 Greenwich Street in Lower Manhattan. It also owns a property occupied by a retail tenant in Paramus, New Jersey.

