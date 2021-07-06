Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Position Lifted by Founders Financial Alliance LLC

Founders Financial Alliance LLC lifted its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 12.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,521 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,012,758,000 after purchasing an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.97.

NASDAQ TXN opened at $192.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 6.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $186.42. The company has a market cap of $177.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.92% and a net margin of 40.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

