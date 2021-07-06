Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) Expected to Post Earnings of $7.33 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL) to report earnings per share of $7.33 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.14 to $7.52. Texas Pacific Land posted earnings per share of $3.56 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 105.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will report full-year earnings of $31.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $30.20 to $32.46. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $47.00 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Texas Pacific Land.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $6.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.77 by $0.68. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 58.70% and a return on equity of 34.01%. The company had revenue of $84.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.22 million.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,700.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

NYSE TPL opened at $1,593.00 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land has a 12-month low of $427.69 and a 12-month high of $1,773.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.24 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,568.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th were given a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

In related news, CEO Tyler Glover acquired 27 shares of Texas Pacific Land stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1,503.93 per share, with a total value of $40,606.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $428,620.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 284 shares of company stock valued at $456,249. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at about $386,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the first quarter valued at about $1,156,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.3% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 197.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 7.5% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,537,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period. 55.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

