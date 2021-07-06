Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Short Interest Update

Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, a growth of 20.1% from the May 31st total of 2,740,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 805,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.1 days. Approximately 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Texas Roadhouse stock opened at $95.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.42. Texas Roadhouse has a 12 month low of $46.84 and a 12 month high of $110.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $800.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $744.86 million. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 8.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a boost from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 355.56%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 1,879 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.01, for a total value of $197,313.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 106,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,148,281.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 259 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.03, for a total value of $26,943.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $169,048.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,438 shares of company stock worth $680,230 over the last quarter. 4.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 165.8% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 311 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 37.8% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TXRH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Truist lifted their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.05.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises Texas Roadhouse and Bubba's 33 restaurants. As of December 29, 2020, it operated 537 domestic restaurants and 97 franchise restaurants.

