TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) Short Interest Up 19.7% in June

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFFP) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 367,400 shares, an increase of 19.7% from the May 31st total of 307,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 257,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

In related news, Director Malcolm Fairbairn purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.95 per share, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 140.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 4,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 284,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 5,075 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in TFF Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 106,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after buying an additional 11,325 shares during the period. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TFF Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $156,000. Institutional investors own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TFFP opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. TFF Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $21.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.40.

TFF Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TFFP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $0.02 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that TFF Pharmaceuticals will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on TFFP shares. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TFF Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. TFF Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.60.

TFF Pharmaceuticals

TFF Pharmaceuticals, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drug products based on its patented Thin Film Freezing, or TFF, technology platform in the United States and Australia. It intends to initially focus on the development of inhaled dry powder drugs for the treatment of pulmonary diseases and conditions.

