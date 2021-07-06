TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of TGTX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 728,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.99 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 95.94% and a negative net margin of 35,158.99%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that TG Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.

