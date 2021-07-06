TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives $64.00 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on TGTX. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $79.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.
Shares of TGTX traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $38.86. The company had a trading volume of 728,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,414,041. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.46. TG Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.67 and a 52-week high of $56.74.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.06% of the company’s stock.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its therapeutic product candidates include Ublituximab, an investigational glycoengineered monoclonal antibody for the treatment of B-cell non-hodgkin lymphoma, chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), and relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis; and Umbralisib, an oral inhibitor of PI3K-delta and CK1-epsilon for the treatment of CLL, marginal zone lymphoma, and follicular lymphoma.
