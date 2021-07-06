The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI reiterated their hold rating on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) in a research report released on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Evercore ISI currently has a $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an underperform rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The Bank of New York Mellon currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $51.60.

BK stock opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 12-month low of $32.65 and a 12-month high of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.86 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.94.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 22.24%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.92%.

In other news, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,034 shares in the company, valued at $1,173,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total transaction of $1,637,650.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,367,468.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of New York Mellon

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

