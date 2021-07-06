The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) Stock Holdings Increased by New York Life Investments Alternatives

New York Life Investments Alternatives raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) by 14.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives owned approximately 0.10% of The Chefs’ Warehouse worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.6% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 1.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse during the first quarter valued at $30,000. 82.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Chefs' Warehouse alerts:

In related news, insider Patricia Lecouras sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $64,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,913,782.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman John Pappas sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.26, for a total value of $9,978,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,008,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,544,605.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 353,571 shares of company stock valued at $11,850,365 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 14.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHEF traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $30.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 274,467. The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.06 and a twelve month high of $35.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.08). The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative return on equity of 19.38% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. The company had revenue of $280.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.60) EPS. The Chefs’ Warehouse’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CHEF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet upgraded The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on The Chefs’ Warehouse from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

The Chefs’ Warehouse Company Profile

The Chefs' Warehouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food products in the United States and Canada. Its product portfolio includes approximately 55,000 stock-keeping units comprising specialty food products, such as artisan charcuterie, specialty cheeses, unique oils and vinegars, truffles, caviar, chocolate, and pastry products.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Chefs' Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.