The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.19

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, June 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the bank on Friday, July 16th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 7th.

The First of Long Island has raised its dividend payment by 25.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 14 consecutive years. The First of Long Island has a payout ratio of 42.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect The First of Long Island to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.2%.

Shares of NASDAQ FLIC opened at $21.18 on Tuesday. The First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $13.45 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $503.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The company had revenue of $29.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.02 million. The First of Long Island had a net margin of 30.58% and a return on equity of 10.81%. Analysts anticipate that The First of Long Island will post 1.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The First of Long Island from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st.

In other news, Director Milbrey Rennie Taylor sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $44,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,650.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

