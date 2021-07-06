The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €69.00 Price Target

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €69.00 ($81.18) price objective from analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 28.66% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. UBS Group set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €58.17 ($68.44).

BNP stock traded up €1.16 ($1.36) during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching €53.63 ($63.09). The company had a trading volume of 2,512,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €55.26. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($81.38).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

