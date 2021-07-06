The Goldman Sachs Group Boosts Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) Price Target to $47.00

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $43.00 to $47.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar energy provider’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Canadian Solar from $54.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Canadian Solar from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Canadian Solar from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Get Canadian Solar alerts:

NASDAQ CSIQ opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Canadian Solar has a 1 year low of $20.35 and a 1 year high of $67.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.41.

Canadian Solar (NASDAQ:CSIQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The solar energy provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. Canadian Solar had a return on equity of 2.44% and a net margin of 1.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Canadian Solar will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Solar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Canadian Solar by 159.6% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,498 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in Canadian Solar by 68.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,628 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Canadian Solar by 45.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,740 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.12% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Solar

Canadian Solar Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells solar ingots, wafers, cells, modules, and other solar power products. The company operates through two segments, Module and System Solutions (MSS), and Energy. The MSS segment engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of solar power products, including standard solar modules, specialty solar products, and solar system kits that are a ready-to-install packages comprising inverters, racking systems, and other accessories.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.