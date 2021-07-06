The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) Stock Holdings Increased by Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.

Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in The Gorman-Rupp Company (NYSE:GRC) by 29.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,330 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in The Gorman-Rupp were worth $1,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 226.4% in the 1st quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 59,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 130,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 31,512 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial raised its holdings in shares of The Gorman-Rupp by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 13,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Gorman-Rupp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $490,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.95% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Gorman-Rupp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

GRC stock opened at $34.61 on Tuesday. The Gorman-Rupp Company has a 52-week low of $28.66 and a 52-week high of $37.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $904.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 0.54.

The Gorman-Rupp (NYSE:GRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28. The Gorman-Rupp had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $89.03 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%.

The Gorman-Rupp Company designs, manufactures, and sells pumps and pump systems worldwide. The company's products include self-priming centrifugal, standard centrifugal, magnetic drive centrifugal, axial and mixed flow, vertical turbine line shaft, submersible, high pressure booster, rotary gear, diaphragm, bellows, and oscillating pumps.

