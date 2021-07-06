The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Acquired by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 260.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,840 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $220,190,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,091,000 after acquiring an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,547,000 after acquiring an additional 518,579 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 398.6% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 402,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,267,000 after acquiring an additional 321,535 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Hershey by 43.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 869,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,398,000 after acquiring an additional 261,391 shares during the period. 52.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Hershey from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Hershey from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.33.

In related news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Jennifer Mccalman sold 377 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.66, for a total value of $65,469.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $315,713.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 19,782 shares of company stock worth $3,392,091. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Hershey stock opened at $174.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.37. The Hershey Company has a twelve month low of $125.89 and a twelve month high of $175.86. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 66.00% and a net margin of 16.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.804 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.19%.

The Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

