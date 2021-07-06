The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Purchased by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co increased its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 4.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,629 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,160,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new stake in The Home Depot during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.65.

In other The Home Depot news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HD opened at $322.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.22 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $317.74.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 5,575.49% and a net margin of 10.45%. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the home improvement retailer to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

