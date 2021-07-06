The Quarto Group (LON:QRT) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $86.86

The Quarto Group, Inc. (LON:QRT) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 86.86 ($1.13) and traded as high as GBX 91.91 ($1.20). The Quarto Group shares last traded at GBX 88.50 ($1.16), with a volume of 28,500 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of £36.19 million and a PE ratio of 10.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 86.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.03, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The Quarto Group Company Profile (LON:QRT)

The Quarto Group, Inc publishes illustrated books and other related products for adults, children, and families in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two divisions: US Publishing and UK Publishing. It creates and publishes books in various categories, such as baby foods, beverages, cooking methods, courses and dishes, entertaining, essays, healthy cooking, history, references, regional and ethnic cooking, seasonal, vegan cooking, and vegetarian cooking; art, crafts and hobbies, fashion and graphic design, graphic novels, music, performing arts, photography, and other arts; marque/model, automotive, biographies, car culture, hot rods and customs, motorcycle, muscle cars, racing, planes, trains, tractors, and other; and biography, business and economics, computers, fiction, history, mathematics, nature, philosophy, political science, reference, religion, science, social science, space, technology and engineering, travel, and true crime.

