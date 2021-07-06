The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) Shares Acquired by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its holdings in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in The Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $23,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 87.7% during the first quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 10,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the first quarter worth approximately $10,321,000. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 46.1% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,196,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 42.2% during the first quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 8,863 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,180,000 after buying an additional 806 shares during the period. 63.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO James Hagedorn sold 26,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.98, for a total transaction of $5,980,629.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,933,375.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Susan Hagedorn sold 888 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.99, for a total value of $210,447.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,599,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,045,468.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 52,498 shares of company stock valued at $12,050,147. Corporate insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $188.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.90. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a 52 week low of $132.52 and a 52 week high of $254.34.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $5.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.51 by $0.13. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 67.91%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 26th. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on SMG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $240.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $305.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Truist increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Scotts Miracle-Gro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.44.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

