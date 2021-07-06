The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Holdings Reduced by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lowered its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 27.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 498,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 192,330 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $368,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in The Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHW. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Sherwin-Williams from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $297.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $325.91.

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total value of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SHW opened at $275.22 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12-month low of $190.67 and a 12-month high of $293.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $278.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

