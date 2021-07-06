The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Stock Position Lowered by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors lessened its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 27.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 192,330 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors’ holdings in The Sherwin-Williams were worth $368,284,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.51, for a total transaction of $483,977.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $275.22 on Tuesday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $190.67 and a fifty-two week high of $293.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $278.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.41. The Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 66.09% and a net margin of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $4.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Sherwin-Williams from $324.00 to $327.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Bank of America upgraded The Sherwin-Williams from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $222.00 to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on The Sherwin-Williams from $300.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Sherwin-Williams currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.91.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

