The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) PT Raised to $43.00

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) had its price target lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a $33.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report on Monday, May 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Get The Simply Good Foods alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SMPL opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52 and a beta of 1.02. The Simply Good Foods has a 12-month low of $18.62 and a 12-month high of $38.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $284.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company’s revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Simply Good Foods will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jill M. Short sold 20,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $723,111.08. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,048,838.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider C Scott Parker sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.93, for a total transaction of $1,017,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 119,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,409.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 1.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 587,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,876,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 3.3% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 76,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,454 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 54.8% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 15,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 5,595 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods in the first quarter valued at $259,000. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of The Simply Good Foods by 50.8% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,375,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,248,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares during the period. 92.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Simply Good Foods

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

Featured Story: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for The Simply Good Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Simply Good Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.