The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 313.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,862,604 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,687,177 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned approximately 0.40% of The TJX Companies worth $321,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in The TJX Companies in the first quarter valued at about $405,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 43.9% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 334,570 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $22,132,000 after purchasing an additional 102,036 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 7.6% in the first quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,770 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 6.4% in the first quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 11,580 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp grew its stake in The TJX Companies by 2,979.5% in the first quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,870,599 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $123,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,855 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Sherr sold 40,253 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $2,771,016.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,711,280.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on The TJX Companies from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The TJX Companies in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.47.

The TJX Companies stock opened at $68.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $82.34 billion, a PE ratio of 55.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.98. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.18 and a 12 month high of $74.65.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $10.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.34 billion. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 32.30% and a net margin of 4.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 128.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.74) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 335.48%.

The TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; fine jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

