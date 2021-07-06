The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 35.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 34,810 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 18,790 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $6,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 6.3% in the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 11,476 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 12.6% in the first quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 17,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in The Walt Disney by 0.3% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 520,235 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $95,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in The Walt Disney by 53.8% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 235,814 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,512,000 after acquiring an additional 82,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Bank & Trust Co raised its position in The Walt Disney by 4.0% in the first quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 14,561 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,687,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of The Walt Disney from $201.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.89.

Shares of DIS opened at $176.57 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $320.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $112.61 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The Walt Disney’s revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

