Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Capital Bank & Trust Co

Capital Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 961 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,336,640,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,048,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $478,684,000 after buying an additional 575,000 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 473.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 641,921 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $298,994,000 after buying an additional 530,026 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 60.9% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 956,561 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $436,555,000 after acquiring an additional 361,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,726,428 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,598,815,000 after acquiring an additional 328,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Barclays began coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $590.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $533.80.

Shares of NYSE:TMO opened at $513.32 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $471.62. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $370.01 and a 52 week high of $532.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $201.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical research company reported $7.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $9.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.69 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 28.95% and a net margin of 22.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

