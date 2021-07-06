THETA Price Tops $6.13 (THETA)

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. One THETA coin can now be bought for approximately $6.13 or 0.00018048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, THETA has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. THETA has a total market capitalization of $6.13 billion and approximately $175.11 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.91 or 0.00058655 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003296 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $325.20 or 0.00958093 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.22 or 0.00044853 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,819.31 or 0.08306165 BTC.

THETA (THETA) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken . THETA’s official website is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THETA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade THETA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THETA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

