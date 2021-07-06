Third Point LLC Acquires New Position in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA)

Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:KVSA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,100,000. Third Point LLC owned about 2.79% of Khosla Ventures Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $22,843,000. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,575,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $7,031,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $6,737,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Khosla Ventures Acquisition during the first quarter worth $4,713,000. 76.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ KVSA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.92. 1,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,371. Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. has a one year low of $9.86 and a one year high of $10.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.06.

Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

