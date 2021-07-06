Third Point LLC Cuts Position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN)

Third Point LLC trimmed its position in Equitrans Midstream Co. (NYSE:ETRN) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,000,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000,000 shares during the quarter. Third Point LLC owned 2.08% of Equitrans Midstream worth $73,440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $72,000. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Equitrans Midstream during the 4th quarter valued at about $84,000. Institutional investors own 86.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Equitrans Midstream from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Equitrans Midstream from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Equitrans Midstream from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Equitrans Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.28.

Shares of ETRN traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.46. The stock had a trading volume of 122,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,217,197. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38 and a beta of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Equitrans Midstream Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.66.

Equitrans Midstream (NYSE:ETRN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.19. The company had revenue of $379.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.97 million. Equitrans Midstream had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 29.64%. The business’s revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Equitrans Midstream Co. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. Equitrans Midstream’s payout ratio is 46.51%.

About Equitrans Midstream

Equitrans Midstream Corporation owns, operates, acquires, and develops natural gas gathering, transmission and storage, and water services assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates through three segments: Gathering System, Transmission and Storage System, and Water Service System. The Gathering System segment include 1,130 miles of high-pressure gathering lines with compression of approximately 485,000 horsepower and multiple interconnect points; and approximately 910 miles of Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) low-pressure gathering lines.

